Holy Trinity Lutheran College secondary students, Years 7-11, participated in the colour run to complete Health and Physical Education Week from November 13 to 17.
The winners of the HPE lunchtime challenges at the Holy Trinity Lutheran College were:
Monday - 50-metre sprint - Boys: Joseph S - Girls: Georgia F
Tuesday - netball shooting challenge - Boys: James P - Girls: Alissa T
Wednesday - push-up challenge - Brother and sister due - Boys: Edward J - Girls: Lauren J
Thursday - cricket radar challenge- - Boys: Xavier S
Friday - veggie battle - Boys: Cameron M
Most laps completed in the Colour Run: - Middle School boy: Toby U - Middle School girls: Maya P and Kirilly D - Senior Schoolboy: Aiden N.
The winner of HPE Week was Wimmera House Senior School girl Alissa T
Wimmera House was the overall winner of HPE Week.
The Colour Run was completed with the school's physical education department head Meg Cashin having a box of powdered chalk tipped over her to ensure she wasn't the only one not in the pink.
HPE-themed trivia was held throughout the week. PE teachers ran activities during lunchtimes, including a 50-metre sprint, netball shooting challenge, push-up challenge, cricket bowling radar challenge, and vegetable eating challenge.
The Junior School, Foundation-Year 6, also had lunchtime activities such as capture the flag, soccer, AFL goal kicking, bocce, hopscotch, totem tennis, quoits, target throwing, and downball competitions.
There was also a mini cross-country on Thursday.
"The Colour Run was about getting students active in a fun way for Health and Physical Education Week. We want to educate them about the importance of physical activity in a non-competitive and relaxed environment," Ms Cashin said.
"We hope the students can participate in some physical activity and see the importance of exercise on the body and mind.
"Currently, students are in exam week or exam revision week and have a fair bit of stress and work going on, so it is a great time to teach them good habits around physical activity and study."
It is also an excellent time for students to let off steam and enjoy an activity with their friends and teachers.
"We have a great HPE team who are very passionate about promoting HPE in not only the school community but the Horsham community," she said.
