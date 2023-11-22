Inspired by their Nana's breast cancer diagnosis, seven-year-old Jensen Pickering and his three-year-old brother Linc decided they wanted to do something to help.
The family lemon tree provided the answer, and they went into the lemonade business on Saturday, November 18, to fundraise for Breast Cancer Research.
"The boys picked, washed, sliced, and squeezed enough lemons to set up a stand selling lemonade," their Mum, Natalie Pickering, said.
"They were hands-on; they made their sign too."
Trade was brisk, and it was hard to keep up with the demand.
They sold out in the first hour of business on Saturday.
"Ohhhh Mum, I don't think we made enough," Jensen said.
With $65 raised for Breast Cancer Research on Saturday, they were encouraged to repeat their efforts on Sunday.
"Can we do it again?" they asked.
They repeated picking, slicing, and squeezing lemons from the family tree and raised $50 for Horsham Paws.
"Jensen did most of the pouring for the thirsty customers; Linc helped, and he also did quite a bit of sampling."
The neighbors supported the boy's venture and were eager return customers, as were several boys on scooters who dropped by for some lemonade and returned for more.
This really encouraged the two young fundraisers.
The boys understand their Nana is receiving treatment for cancer, and they learned that they could do something to help by raising money for research.
Ms Pickering said the boys also learned about patience in between customers; the project was a learning experience in many ways.
"It was an old-fashioned thing to do, something you don't often see now," Ms. Pickering said. "And we all had a good time with it instead of feeling helpless."
"It was a nice weekend, creating a lovely atmosphere in the street.
"It was much more successful than we imagined it would be."
Their efforts buoyed the boy's Nana, who is currently receiving treatment.
"Their efforts really meant a lot to her, "Ms Pickering said. "And the boys learned that they can make a difference."
