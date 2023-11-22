The Wimmera Mail-Times
Thursday, 23 November 2023
When life gives you lemons, make lemonade and make a difference.

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated November 23 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 9:00am
Jensen and Linc Pickering sold lemonade to raise money for Breast Cancer Research. Picture supplied.
Inspired by their Nana's breast cancer diagnosis, seven-year-old Jensen Pickering and his three-year-old brother Linc decided they wanted to do something to help.

Local News

