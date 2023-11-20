Father Christmas will have a collection point at the Kannamaroo Festival this year to help spread some Christmas Cheer throughout the region at Christmas.
A Ute will be at the Showgrounds ready to load up all the presents donated by the community for people doing it tough this Christmas.
"We don't want to see anyone left out at Kannamoaroo, and we don't want anyone left out at Christmas, so we'll have the Ute there to put gifts in from the community to be distributed before Christmas," Festival Chair Di Bell said.
"You can leave the gifts in the Ute on Saturday at the festival; someone will be there to look after them."
Gifts can be wrapped or unwrapped, but it would help the elves if they are marked in age group and what the gift is so that it is suitable for the person receiving it, boy or girl, or if it is for an adult, male or female.
Capt Tracey Sutton from the Salvos said, "Many people are struggling financially this year, and we encourage members of the community to help us help those facing a difficult time."
The elves will find it much easier to distribute if you can help.
The gifts will be taken to the Salvos in Horsham and then passed on for delivery.
The Wishing Tree at Kmart is also receiving gifts for distribution at Christmas and money can be donated at the registers or online.
