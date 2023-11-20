The Wimmera Mail-Times
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Help fill a Ute with gifts for Christmas

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated November 21 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Father Christmas will have a collection point at the Kannamaroo Festival this year to help spread some Christmas Cheer throughout the region at Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help