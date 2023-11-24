It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Thank goodness. I love the sparkle, hope and joy of Christmas. It's a special time of celebration, singing and relaxing with family and friends. As a believer, it's a time to tap into the supernatural surrounding us.
This year, it's true that my Mum - Nanna to my girls and Rosalie to Kym - will be missing, creating a huge gaping hole. I intend to fill that hole with all of the wonderful traditions Mum built into our lives.
We didn't have much spare cash growing up on the farm, as my parents strove to pay it off, but Christmas was always magical. Our orange pillowcase sized Santa sacks had our names embroidered on them with Mum's sewing machine, and they were unwaveringly bursting at the seams after being laid out Christmas Eve - following a hard stare at the stars.
I hope I have long confessed to you the Christmas morning I woke early and switched the orange transistor radio out of my sack with the red one from a sibling's stash. I later organised an exchange - it never felt right as I knew the orange one was truly meant for me.
Even as young adults, we always came home and underwent a massive gift swap on Christmas morning, often hung over from the huge country midnight church service and following pub reunion on Christmas Eve. I have a stack of videos that Dad took. We are all so energetic and silly.
We've long since grown families of our own who are energetic and silly. The joy of my midnight Christmas Eve songfest is now lived out through the Horsham Carols By Candlelight experience.
One of my dreams has come true this year, I've been invited to help emcee the event at Sawyer Park. An incredible group of organisers and sponsors are pulling together a fantastic show with talent that equals any across the nation.
I can't believe I get to play a small role by introducing each act in the fabulous program. Please join me in praying for fine weather, as I know this event is a highlight for many in the community - coming together to support each other and raising funds for the Christian Emergency Food Centre.
