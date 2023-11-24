The Wimmera Mail-Times
Memories of mum as Christmas season arrives | A Mum's World

By Yolande Grosser
Updated November 24 2023 - 9:01pm, first published 2:00pm
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Thank goodness. I love the sparkle, hope and joy of Christmas. It's a special time of celebration, singing and relaxing with family and friends. As a believer, it's a time to tap into the supernatural surrounding us.

Local News

