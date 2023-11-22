Horsham Saint Jorja Clode will have another chance to impress on a state level.
The 16-year-old goal shooter has been selected as a training partner for the Victoria Netball League's Bendigo Strikers' 23 and Under squad for the 2024 season.
A screening day was held on October 1 before tryouts on October 8 and 15.
"I went to all the tryouts. And I thought I played pretty good during the tryouts. And I was feeling pretty confident," Clode said.
"I wasn't putting too much pressure on myself because it is a 23 and Under team, and I was 15 at the time."
The Strikers named its inaugural squad, which consisted of 12 players and five training partners, on Thursday, November 16.
"I wasn't going to be too bummed if I didn't make the team. But I was nervous seeing what was going to happen because that's all you can do," Clode said.
"So I was pretty happy I got training partner."
Clode has formed some relationships with her new teammates from her time in Netball Victoria's Talent Academy and with the Melbourne University Lightning.
"I'm very happy for her," Clode said.
Read more: New wheels for Hall's Gap officers
The Strikers have already had inductions and strength and conditioning sessions, as it lays the groundwork for the 2024 season.
"It [travelling to Bendigo] will be much easier than going to Melbourne twice a week for training and games. So it will definitely take some weight off," Clode said.
It [travelling to Bendigo] will be much easier than going to Melbourne twice a week for training and games. So it will definitely take some weight off.- Jorja Clode
During the 2023 season, Clode frequently travelled to Melbourne as part of the Lightning's "Bolts' development squad.
Alongside her junior best and fairest, senior team of the year and leading goal thrower awards with the Saints, Clode finished runner-up in the MVP of the Lightning's Autumn season.
Next for Clode are the squad selection trials for the Netball Victoria 17 and Under State Team in Melbourne on December 3 and 10.
I'm really excited for the tryouts. Again, I'll just see how I go and not put too much pressure on myself," Clode said.
"I think I'll just set a goal of trying to get through the first tryouts and then just see how it goes from there."
Keep up to date with all the news from around the league HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.