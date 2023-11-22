The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Horsham Saint Jorja Clode selected as a training partner for Bendigo Strikers

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated November 22 2023 - 10:05pm, first published 6:00pm
Horsham Saint Jorja Clode will have another chance to impress on a state level.

