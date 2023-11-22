The Wimmera Mail-Times
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

farmers keep one eye on the sky

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated November 23 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmers watch the sky as harvesting begins and rain forecast for the weekend. File pic
Farmers watch the sky as harvesting begins and rain forecast for the weekend. File pic

Farmers are watching the sky with harvesting just beginning and rain forecast across the Wimmera from Friday, November 24.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.