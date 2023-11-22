Farmers are watching the sky with harvesting just beginning and rain forecast across the Wimmera from Friday, November 24.
Rain over the past week has been a boon for summer cropping prospects in Queensland and northern NSW; however, the associated tropical moisture blowing south-westerly through southern NSW, Victoria, and eastern South Australia later this week is not so welcome.
Farmers are working to get as much crop off as possible prior to widespread falls of 20-30mm from Thursday - Friday onwards, with isolated higher totals in thunderstorms.
The Wimmera forecasts rain from Friday through most of the weekend for Horsham; Stawell and surrounding areas will be similar, with temperatures about 24 degrees until Monday, with showers clearing and temperatures dropping to about 19 degrees.
Ararat can expect showers to linger past the weekend, with forecasts showing showers until Monday and possibly Tuesday. Temperatures will drop from 24 degrees on Friday to 17 degrees on Sunday.
If the rain band is a one-off, farmers are confident there will not be significant quality issues, but if it is followed by further falls outside of the current outlook period, there could be problems with test weight, staining, and sprouting.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.