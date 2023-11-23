The Wimmera Mail-Times
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Hot and dry summer means fire risk will only increase says CFA

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated November 23 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The whole of Western Victoria is now in a fire danger period with Ararat's having started on Monday, November 20.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.