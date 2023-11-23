The whole of Western Victoria is now in a fire danger period with Ararat's having started on Monday, November 20.
But, with a warm and dry summer predicted, the CFA is warning the risk will only grow through the coming months.
CFA District 16 assistant chief fire officer Bernie Fradd said, "the fire risk will only increase from here through till February or March, when the season breaks again."
"Unless we get any significant rains, the forest fields will dry out even more than they are," ACFO Fradd said.
"The longer we go without much rain, the drier and drier the bush becomes and then once we have fires in the bush, they become campaign fires so they can take weeks or months to put out and often we can't get them out properly until we get a decent rain on them."
The CFO has already been busy this fire season as some people have been trying to do burn offs prior to the start of the fire danger period, with some of those fires escaping.
CFA District 17 assistant chief fire officer Mark Gunning said the current season has already been busier than previous seasons.
"A number of fires have occurred over the last month already, and we've seen some damage with buildings destroyed and vehicles as a result of unattended or escaped burn offs," ACFO Gunning said.|
Both ACFO Fradd and ACFO Gunning are reminding the community that lighting fires during the fire danger period without a permit is unlawful and that people should take car when doing activities outside.
"Now it's unlawful to light fires unless you have a permit, but we'd ask people to really take care anytime they're doing any sort of work or activities outside," ACFO Fradd said
"It's very easy to start a fire when you've got dry light grass around you.
"If people haven't taken the precautions ... fires get away really, really quickly."
The CFA is urging to take particular care as the summer heats up and fire fuels dry out this fire season.
"Most of our fires are caused by people, whether that's been a bit careless, or just not paying attention to what they're doing," ACFO Fradd said.
"If you're doing any work outside maybe put it off, don't do it in the of the day and certainly don't do it if we've got a really strong windy day."
