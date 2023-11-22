The Wimmera Mail-Times
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Family ran from the blaze barefoot.

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated November 23 2023 - 8:41am, first published November 22 2023 - 7:00pm
Brian and Jacqui Harrison and their seven children, Mackenzie, Jai, Aria, Zafirah, Veruca, Levi, and Eli, lost their family home to a devastating fire overnight on Saturday night, November 18, and the early hours of Sunday, November 19.

Sheryl Lowe

