Victoria Police have provided the following statement.
Police are currently in the Horsham area as part of a planned operation.
"There is no immediate risk to community safety, and further information will be provided once operationally appropriate to do so."
Police swooped on several businesses in Horsham today, Thursday, November 23.
Just before 11am, police were seen entering Horsham Giftware on Roberts Avenue, Horsham.
Shortly after police entered the business, a closed sign was displayed on the door.
Police officers could be seen inside the gift store.
Horsham Police spokesperson said they could not comment on Police Operations while they were underway.
They did not confirm if the Operation was tobacco or e-cigarette-related.
Police did not confirm how many businesses were involved in the Operation or how widespread it was.
Under Victoria's Tobacco Act 1987 (the Tobacco Act), smoking and the use of e-cigarettes (vaping) is prohibited in all enclosed workplaces and specific public spaces where members of the public gather. This is because there may be exposure to second-hand tobacco smoke and the aerosol (vapour) from e-cigarettes.
In early May 2023, the Australian Government announced groundbreaking reforms to protect future generations from the harms created by Big Tobacco and the vaping industry.
In September 2023, it was announced that this included banning the retail sale of all single-use, disposable e-cigarettes.
