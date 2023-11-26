Shrek the Halls is a take on the Christmas Season with an early presale of tickets to the Horsham Arts Council's next live performance of Shrek the Musical.
The cast has been chosen, and the production team is already preparing the scene while artists prepare for rehearsals in the new year.
Producer Nick Wilson said, "Usually ticket sales for any HAC show run open to the general public around - eight weeks prior to opening night, meaning that tickets for Shrek would not be available until March of 2024."
"However, both Horsham Town Hall staff and HAC members decided the tickets for Shrek would go on sale early as people had enquired about purchasing tickets as Christmas presents," he said.
With a cast full of faces known to Wimmera audiences, as well as a number of cast new to the HAC stage and some performers returning after a hiatus, Shrek promises to be a show full of laughter, color, and the heartwarming tale of learning to love yourself and each other.
Director Emily Friedrichsen said Shrek is a story about friendship, persistence, finding your way through life, and being proudly yourself.
"Tickets to Shrek will be the perfect gift for family and friends of all ages," she said.
"The cast has their scripts, have had their first get-together, and are now getting to know their parts and roles over the summer hiatus before rehearsals begin in earnest in 2024."
Tickets for Horsham Arts Council Shrek the Musical will be on sale at the Horsham Town Hall or via its website www.horshamtownhall.com.au from Saturday, December 2.
The show will run from May 2-12, 2024.
