Horsham Arts Council takes on Shrek the Musical in 2024

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 27 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 10:00am
Horsham Arts Councils May 2024 lead cast of Shrek the Musical, Chris Versteegen (Donkey), Tim O'Donnell (Shrek), Simon Dandy (Lord Farquaad) and Stacey Brennan (Princess Fiona)Picture supplied
Shrek the Halls is a take on the Christmas Season with an early presale of tickets to the Horsham Arts Council's next live performance of Shrek the Musical.

