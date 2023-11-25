Harness action returns to Horsham on Monday, November 27 with a nine-race card commencing at 12:44, winding up at 5:38 and highlighted by the running of race six, the 2023 edition of $10,000 Alabar 3YO Classic.
Charlton trained gelding Rumble Stride will start a short-priced favourite in the Classic on the strength of his record - ie. four wins from eight starts with margins of 9, 13, 14 and 20 metres respectively.
The son of boom sire Captaintreacherous prepared for his return to racing at Maryborough trials last Sunday morning and certainly impressed HRV form analyst Craig Rail.
"Rumble Stride settled four back on the inside, moved into the one out and one back trail at the 500m and never peeled to the outside at any stage. He went to the line under a very strong hold and probably would have won the trial had he been allowed to."
Drawn gate seven on the front line and first time back to the races since early March, driver Chris Alford won't want to overwork his charge over the 2200m journey against some very handy opposition.
Deep Lead filly Emjaybee (5) has won two races this season for owner/trainer Marnie Bibby, ha been placed on seven occasions and performed well against strong company.
Kidd Altro (6) surprised most punters with strong victories at Charlton and Terang before turning in a real eye-catcher when 5th at Hamilton on Monday.
Trainer Peter Manning's runners lack nothing on the score of fitness and being drawn immediately inside Rumble Stride, driver Jason Ainsworth could make things awkward for the favourite when the green light goes on.
Matty Craven's lightly raced filly Didafull Oneeighty (9) is way up in class but has plenty of ability and should have got the chocolates at Hamilton with clear running.
Darby OGill (3) was confidently supported but disappointed after leading at Hamilton.
That was the gelding's first start for Lexton trainer Ashleigh Herbertson and it would be no surprise to see the former Kiwi pacer return to the form that saw a winning debut at Addington early in the season.
The $9000 Decron Horse Pace (r8) has attracted a strong lineup headed by the very smart, Mt. Gambier 4yo gelding My Purple Patch (3) for trainer Barry Finnis.
He won't get things easy however as the front line is packed with early speed and in-form opposition.
Best roughie in the race could be the polemarker which ran well in the St. Arnaud Pacing Cup and was hampered with a flat tyre at his last start.
It's free entry through West Side on Monday afternoon and our readers can find full fields, form guides, selections and gear change information at www.harness.org.au.
Jen's canteen will be open around Noon and no-matter the weather you'll be comfortable in the Trackview Bar & Lounge.
The TAB and SKY provide a full service on all codes of racing across the nation but if you can't make it to the track, all races are streamed live and free on your device by the Trots Vision team.
Melton staged a big ten-race card of racing on Thursday afternoon it was good to see a couple of Wimmera stables enjoy success.
Stawell trainer Ray Harvey combined with driver Mick Bellman to capture the $7000 Centre State Printing Trot with lightly raced 4yo gelding Sebastians Secret.
After crossing to the peg line from gate three shortly after the start, Bellman was content to surrender the pacemaker's role when challenged by Lucid (Anthony Butt) down the back straight on the first occasion.
Enjoying a sweet trip through most of the 2240m journey Bellman was able to edge Sebastians Secret out into the running line approaching the home stretch and spear through the leading four to claim victory by 1.5m in a rate of 2.01.2.
Harvey only qualified "Sebastian" at the end of September, gave him two more trials at Maryborough then started the gelding first up at Ballarat a month ago.
After a promising debut, the son of Sebastian K (SWE) scored a sprint-laning victory at Terang and Melton made it back-to-back for his connections.
Armstrong trainer Leroy O'Brien and driver Chris Alford took out the lucky last at Melton with 2yo gelding Always Be Blakey for the Back Bolac Standardbred Group.
The son of Always Be Miki (USA) raced away from the pack over the final half to score by an ultra-impressive, 18m in a rate of 1:55.1 for the 1720m sprint trip.
After a couple of average runs earlier in the season O'Brien spelled the youngster and on return has shown the benefit of the break and given promise of "plenty more in store".
