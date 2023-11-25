The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Horsham Harness Racing club will hold a meet on November 27

By Anthony Logan
Updated November 27 2023 - 10:30am, first published November 26 2023 - 10:00am
Harness action returns to Horsham on Monday, November 27 with a nine-race card commencing at 12:44, winding up at 5:38 and highlighted by the running of race six, the 2023 edition of $10,000 Alabar 3YO Classic.

