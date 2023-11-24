Vic Emergency issued an updated weather report at 9.34pm Friday November 24.
Thunderstorm - Central, Mallee, South West, Northern Country, North Central, North East and Wimmera
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy, locally intense rainfall that may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding over the next several hours in parts of the Wimmera district.
Locations which may be affected include Horsham and Stawell.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours in parts of the Mallee, South West, Northern Country, North Central, North East and Central districts.
Locations which may be affected include Birchip, Nelson, Euroa, Seymour and Mansfield.
Observations to 9:30pm include: 31.2mm in 30 mins at Longerenong 28.2mm in 30 mins at Horsham 65.2mm in 6 hours at Pigick Comparison 59.6mm in 6 hours at Mcneils Bridge 54.2mm in 6 hours at Kanagulk AWS 50.8mm in 6 hours at Hillview NYPO 47.6mm in 6 hours at Kaniva 46.0mm in 6 hours at Nhill
Current status Warning
Last updated Today at 9:34 PM
Emergency Services are currently attending reports of storm damage to several buildings in Horsham .
The photos were taken just as the storm was rolling in over Horsham on Friday night November 24.
Photos by Rachel Jennings
