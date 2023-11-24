Observations to 9:30pm include: 31.2mm in 30 mins at Longerenong 28.2mm in 30 mins at Horsham 65.2mm in 6 hours at Pigick Comparison 59.6mm in 6 hours at Mcneils Bridge 54.2mm in 6 hours at Kanagulk AWS 50.8mm in 6 hours at Hillview NYPO 47.6mm in 6 hours at Kaniva 46.0mm in 6 hours at Nhill