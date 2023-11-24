The Wimmera Mail-Times
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Bureau of Meteorology update weather warning

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
November 24 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Vic Emergency issued an updated weather report at 9.34pm Friday November 24.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.