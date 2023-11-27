Some long-held Wimmera cropping country at Nhill remains on the market.
The Barbers land is across 800 hectares (1977 acres) and has been offered for sale by DMD Real Estate across six lots.
The lots previously went to public auction earlier in the year.
Barbers is said to be "renowned cropping country".
The blocks are 75km west of Horsham, in the heart of a reliable Wimmera area.
For many years the land was operated in the traditional mixed farming fashion with cropping and a self replacing Merino flock.
In more recent years it has been fully cropped for grain and hay.
The property has a variety of soil types, which is a feature of the Nhill region, ranging from heavy black soils, buloke and box tree country through to mallee ground and grey loam.
The Nhill district has an average annual rainfall of around 339mm.
Agents say in good seasons cereal crops of four to five tonnes per hectare, beans of two to four tonnes per hectare and canola of two to three tonnes per hectare are possible.
Nhill and surrounding areas are also highly regarded for producing large quantities of export quality oaten hay.
Healthy rates of fertiliser and gypsum have been applied to the land being offered for sale.
Selling agent Chris Barber says the size of the lots being offered presents a great opportunity to add to existing holdings, and the fact it is on the doorstep of the grain receival site is of major benefit to prospective purchasers.
'Barber's' is being offered this time in six lots, ranging in size from 195ha to 91ha.
Expressions of interest will close on December 8.
For more information contact the agents from DMD Real Estate, Nhill - Chris Barber on 0419 595796 and Andrew McIllree on 0419 595983.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.