The annual Makers Gallery and Studio's bumper Christmas Market is on this Saturday, December 2, and promises to be an event not to be missed.
With 67 stalls of local produce, decorations, photos, art, cards, jewellery, oils, jams, plants and woodwork just to name a few, there is something for everyone organisers said.
Ms Tricia Arber is the Coordinator of the Makers Gallery and along with Liz Minne and committee members they are sure the market will offer something for everyone, especially if you're looking for a gift or gifts.
"We have so many gifts in the Gallery, and many of them are easy and light to pack if you're sending gifts interstate or overseas," Ms Arbor said.
"The Gallery is stocked with items for all ages, male and female, plus we have a big baby range too.
"So with the Gallery and the Christmas Market next door on McLachlan Street on Saturday, it is certainly worth a visit and making a morning of it."
There will be a coffee vans and food vans at the market.
"We had a bus load of 25 people call in on Wednesday, they'd travelled from Mornington to visit the Gallery, so word is getting around that we have quality products and it's worth a visit," she said.
The Christmas Market is on Saturday December 2 from 9am to 1pm.
The Gallery is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4.30pm and on Saturdays 10am to 12pm.
