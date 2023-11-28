Sprintcars and Modified Sedans are set to headline the action at Blue Ribbon Raceway this Saturday night as the local Horsham Motor Sports Club gets their season underway.
Supporting the big events will be all the local heroes in the exciting open wheel Limited Sportsman class, the Production Sedans and the crowd pleasing V8 Trucks with racing from 5:30pm.
Seventeen Sprintcars have nominated for the series opening round for the All Star Sprintcars.
South Australian driver and Australian champion Mark Caruso is the biggest of names on the entry list that includes the likes of Christopher Solomon, David Donegan, Matthew Reed, Paul Solomon, Rusty Hickman, Stacey Galliford, Todd Moule and Zac Farrar all fan favourites and/or race favourites within the sport.
The Sprintcar action is sure to be hard thought and down to the wire when it comes to the big feature race result with a clean season start the objective for those men and women in their magnificent flying machines.
In Modified Sedan action Geelong's Kye Walters leads the Victorian Modified Promotional Association state series after three rounds with Wangaratta member Shane Roycroft close behind in second place by just two points.
Those two will lead the likes of Bendigo's Lachlan Fitzpatrick, Southeast Melbourne's Scott Angus and Cameron Dike and local hope Horsham's Daniel Simpson into Blue Ribbon Raceway this weekend.
Simpson at his home track will be determined to send local fans home happy with a win more than anybody else in the field.
Limited Sportsman, Productions and V8 Trucks compete for their Horsham Motor Sports club class points towards their end of series club championships with the likes of Nathan Baker and his son Thomas Baker, Mark McDonald, Nathan McDonald, and Troy Curran amongst the many local hot shots in a field that is likely to include competitors from nearby Hamilton adding some extra spice to the racing.
In Production Sedans Shaun Queale, Ryan Queale, Dean Hughes and Katelyn Eltze are some set to line-up whilst in the V8 Trucks Luke James, Fletcher Mills, Jaryd Carman, Tim Driller, Nathan Bird, Wes Bell, and Donald Timms are just some of the competition set to flash around.
Pit gate to entrants opens 11am, gates open at 4pm and the event starts at 5pm. All the action is at 1650 Blue Ribbon Road, Kalkee.
