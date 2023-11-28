The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Horsham Motor Sports Club kicks off 2023-24 season with sprintcars

By Dean Thompson
November 28 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sprintcars and Modified Sedans are set to headline the action at Blue Ribbon Raceway this Saturday night as the local Horsham Motor Sports Club gets their season underway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help