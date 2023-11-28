The Wimmera Mail-Times
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Roads flooded with heavy vehicles in Hindmarsh LGA | Mayoral Matter

By Cr Brett Ireland
Updated November 28 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harvest season: roads flooded with heavy vehicles
Harvest season: roads flooded with heavy vehicles

Well, harvest has arrived which means late nights, long hours, and a lot of heavy vehicles on our roads.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.