The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Council

Road upgrades boost: Horsham council completes Dimboola-Minyip work

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
November 30 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Horsham Rural City Council widenthe Dimboola - Minyip 5 Chain Road. Picture HRCC
Horsham Rural City Council widenthe Dimboola - Minyip 5 Chain Road. Picture HRCC

Horsham Rural City Council has made significant progress on the Dimboola - Minyip 5 Chain Road, completing two kilometres of sealing works under the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program (HVSPP).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.