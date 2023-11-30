Horsham Rural City Council has made significant progress on the Dimboola - Minyip 5 Chain Road, completing two kilometres of sealing works under the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program (HVSPP).
The works involve reconstructing and widening 7.6 kilometres of the key agricultural road near Murra Warra.
Chief Executive Officer Sunil Bhalla said HRCC appreciated the Australian Government's announcement this week that it would continue funding the HVSPP into the future.
"Every extra dollar we get from other levels of government helps us to deliver more projects, services, and initiatives to support our community," Mr Bhalla said.
"Trucks and farm machinery continue to gradually increase in size and maintain and upgrading Council roads and bridges is a high priority.
"Many of our HRCC-managed roads, especially the ones that connect to state government-managed highways, are not wide enough to carry B-doubles and are in desperate need of upgrading.
"When deciding which roads to upgrade we refer to our Rural Road Network Plan which is developed through engagement with rural communities," he said.
While the exact amount of HVSPP funding for HRCC is yet to be determined, council is prepared to identify and prioritise local projects for submission to the Federal Government once funds become available.
In recent years, the HVSPP has facilitated several key projects, including the gradual widening of Dimboola-Minyip Road in collaboration with Yarriambiack Shire Council, and the near completion of road widening on Horsham-Lubeck Road and Polkemmet Road, Horsham.
The program has also supported the upcoming completion of road widening on Noradjuha-Tooan East Road and North-East Wonwondah Road.
HRCC is responsible for the upkeep of about 1,059 kms of sealed roads and 1,830 kms of unsealed roads across the municipality.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.