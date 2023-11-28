Lost golf balls may still be a risk but players at Natimuk Golf Club now have no excuse for getting lost on the course.
The club recently installed new signage thanks in part to a Horsham Rural City Council Community Development Grant.
Not only do signs identify the hole number, but also its par and difficulty index, its layout and potential challenges such as trees, dams and creeks.
"All members, visiting players and visitors are now aware of their exact position on the golf course and can follow the course signs to the club house for safety," Club secretary Judy Hair said
"Many people have commented how fantastic the new signs look beautifying the course also knowing their whereabouts on the course."
"They look fantastic and we are really happy with them."
The HRCC Community Development Grant contributed $3500 towards the total $14,950 cost to create and install the impressive signs.
Located on the edge of Arapiles-Tooan Park, Natimuk's 18- hole sand scrapes course is nestled in bush at the edge of the Mt Arapiles.
It includes creeks which flow through the fairways, one hole which runs along the side of the mountain and, when there is sufficient rain, a spectacular water fall.
"A lot of people say if this course was closer to Melbourne it would be full every day because it is such a beautiful course," Mrs Hair said
But is it not only golfers who visit, with passing walkers and cyclists touring around the Arapiles Tooan State Park, often calling in or cutting through on their trails.
"You can walk through tracks and end up in the golf course and sometimes people stop to get a drink of water or use the toilets," she said.
There have also been school bus trips and camps, weddings, birthday parties and other events held at the picturesque site over the years.
