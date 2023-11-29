Horsham Rural City Council is working with television program The Fishing Show to showcase the Wimmera's tourism offerings to a national audience.
The Fishing Show is a free-to-air program and has an average viewer audience of 100,000 per episode.
Filming is happening this month at Taylor's Lake, Green Lake, Lake Toolondo, Wimmera River and Lake Wartook, with the episode going to air in early 2024.
Council chief executive Sunil Bhalla said recreational fishing was one of the municipality's best tourism selling points.
"Fishing in Australia is a rapidly growing sport and a primary reason an increasing number of people visit our region," Mr Bhalla said.
"We are lucky to have some of the state's best trout fishing locations in the lakes at the southern parts of our municipality and the Wimmera River has a its own special character that is becoming increasingly popular.
"We want to encourage people to not only come here and enjoy our fishing opportunities, but also use Horsham for their shopping, dining and entertainment needs while exploring the wider region," he said.
Council has engaged Wimmera Catchment Management Authority chief executive David Brennan to act as our local talent person to feature in the episode which will be shown on 7MATE.
"Parts of the episode will be filmed in Horsham, where the show's presenters will cook their catch using the new riverfront barbecues at Sawyer Park," Mr Bhalla said.
"Exposure on the television program will be further enhanced through advertising in fishing magazines and through banner ads promoting the municipality's fishing and tourism credentials."
