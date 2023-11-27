An Edenhope shearer will have his long mop chopped to raise money for a charity offering free swimming lessons next week on Thursday December 7 at 5pm at Henley Park, Edenhope
Nathanial 'Chubb' Gula has been growing his hair for more than four years; he would've liked to cut it two years ago but saw an opportunity to support a cause close to his heart.
Chubb's in-laws tragically lost two-year-old Hunter Boyle in August 2020 when he drowned in a farm dam.
The 'Hunter Boyle children's swim program', established by his parents, is being piloted in their hometown of Shepparton.
But Chubb said it could one day reach the Wimmera.
"Hunter's parents plan to see this rolled out across regional Victoria," he said.
"Not everyone can afford swimming lessons, but every kid needs them. Hunter's legacy is about making sure the most vulnerable families can access a vital service."
Chubb hatched his plan for good in the middle of COVID-19 lockdowns.
"I thought if I could grow my hair ridiculously long, that could be my way of raising awareness and funds for the cause," he said.
"Our whole extended family was shattered when we lost Hunty and this is another way to do something in his name."
Chubb will be dragged onto the boards by a local hairdresser in front of the Edenhope kindergarten Christmas party crowd.
"It's a perfect chance to remind kinder parents about the importance of water safety in the lead-up to summer holidays," he said.
"We're also hoping to attract local sponsors and will have collection tins on the day."
To donate you can via www.mycause.com.au/p/328677/chubb-gets-the-mop-chopped.
