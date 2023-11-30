West Wimmera Shire Council will apply for funding to upgrade the lighting at the Harrow Recreation Reserve's football oval.
At a meeting on Wednesday, November 15, the council resolved to the apply for $250,000 from the State Government's 2023-24 Local Sports Infrastructure Funding.
The application will be to upgrade the AFL lighting at the Harrow Recreation Reserve as the currently lighting does not meet the current standards.
This proposed upgrade will involve the replacement of the existing lighting poles at the oval, significantly improving the quality and coverage of lighting for both players and spectators.
The project will also include running a new electrical circuit from the main switchboard to the new poles.
If the grant application is successful, West Wimmera Shire Council will also contribute up to $33,334 towards the project, a required council contribution for funding program.
Harrow Recreation Reserve Committee will also contribute money towards the project.
West Wimmera Shire Council mayor, Tim Meyer said the lighting upgrade would not only improve the quality of play for the football club, but also create a safer and more welcoming environment for everyone who enjoyed the facilities.
"The current lights do not meet AFL standards, and do not give out enough light to cover the entire ground, which can make night time training sessions very difficult," he said.
"We are grateful for the support we have received from the Harrow Recreation Reserve Committee for this project and eagerly anticipate the outcome of our funding application."
This upgrade will complement a raft of other upgrades at the Harrow Recreation Reserve in recent years, including construction of a $1.2-million changeroom facility in 2019.
The council is also currently upgrading the recreation reserve's netball and tennis courts.
This $985,000 project has included demolishing the old non-compliant and unsafe courts and constructing two new netball courts and three new tennis courts.
West Wimmera Shire Council remains committed to fostering community engagement and investing in projects that enhance the wellbeing of its residents.
The proposed lighting upgrade at the Harrow Recreation Reserve oval aligns with this commitment and demonstrates the Council's dedication to providing top-notch facilities for both sporting and community events.
