The Wimmera Mail-Times
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Council

No Breach: Horsham mayor absolved of misconduct following arbitration

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
November 29 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Horsham Rural City Council mayor has been absolved of breaching the prescribed Local Government Standards of Conduct by an Internal Arbitration Process.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.