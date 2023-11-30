Local talent was on show for the Richard Morris memorial concert in the Horsham Town Hall on November 18.
The annual award ceremony continues to recognise and encourage performers who are passionate about their craft.
The concert was established in the memory of the late Richard Morris who was dedicated to fostering local talent.
Winners included dancer Joel Kimberley, formerly of Horsham, who was awarded $3000 scholarship.
Soloist Sienna Walsgott received the encouragement award of $1000.
Alex Rathgeber has built a successful acting and performing career since getting his start in Horsham and now encourages local students with a $1000 award which was awarded to Sienna Walsgott.
Mr Rathgeber has become one of Australia's leading men in live entertainment.
Emily Hart and Lily Nuske were presented with their awards from 2022. A concert was not held in 2022 due to Covid-19,
Rathgeber's career reads like the who's who of the live entertainment world with principal roles in main stage productions across Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the West End in London.
"Because of that great gift I received in Horsham, I try to pay it forward by helping others wherever I can," he said, "referring to his early performances in Horsham and the scholarship he now funds."
"Every performance must be my best because I want people in the audience to have that connection with the show and if it's their first live performance, I want them to leave with the same feeling I had when I first experienced live theatre."
"Horsham is always home to me because of the support I received and how warmly I am welcomed whenever I return," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.