Cr Kylie Zanker said she was honoured to elected for another term as mayor of the Yarriambiack Shire Council.
"Yarriambiack Communities offer so much and the opportunity to serve another term as Mayor is definitely an honour," Cr Zanker said.
Cr Zanker was elected at the statutory council meeting held on Wednesday, November 22, with five councillors voting for her to continue in the role.
"I believe I have the skills, dedication and ability to serve our communities and council," she said.
"Over the past 12 months, I have witnessed our communities and council work together to do amazing things across our municipality."
Cr Zanker is in her fourth term in Yarriambiack Shire's council and the 2023-24 term will be her fifth year as mayor, with her having two separate stints in the role.
"Choosing to stand as mayor for another term offers stability, the enhanced benefit of established networks and further extension of the underpinning knowledge gained over the past two years," she said.
During her latest term as mayor, Cr Zanker has and the Yarriambiack Shire Council has overseen many projects that have pushed forward the municipality.
Read also: Bruce to play 300th NBL game
She specifically highlighted the steps taken in the early years and housing sector.
"With strong advocacy and partnership council and community have positively and proactively advocated for our community's needs," she said.
"A successful joint advocacy campaign with the community to combat the lack of childcare options available in the Southern end of the Shire resulted in the State Government election commitment to fully fund an integrated early years centre, including childcare, kindergarten and maternal child health services in Murtoa was received during the year."
Read also: TV show to showcase Wimmera tourism
Over the next 12 months, Cr Zanker hopes to continue to utilise the skills, knowledge, and expertise of herself, her fellow councillors and the council's staff.
"I look forward to continuing to deliver on our council plan, engaging with our communities and advocating in partnership with our communities to ensure that Yarriambiack Shire continues to grow and flourish," Cr Zanker said.
Do you want to read more local news? Click HERE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.