The Wimmera Mail-Times
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Home/News/Council

Cr Kylie Zanker elected for new term as Yarriambiack Shire mayor

John Hall
By John Hall
December 2 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cr Kylie Zanker said she was honoured to elected for another term as mayor of the Yarriambiack Shire Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.