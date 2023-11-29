An online auction will be held on Friday for the sale of a long-held parcel of cropping land in the Wimmera.
A price of "around" $7000 per acre has been suggested as the possible price of the Hemphill's Minyip block across 108 hectares (258 acres).
The sale is to wind up a holding which has been in family ownership for many years.
The Ray White Rural auction comes as one of the biggest grazing and cropping farm holdings in the Pomonal area just east of the Grampians has been sold.
Greenhills takes in 810ha (2000 acres) and typically turns off 3000 sheep and lambs annually.
A local farmer has bought Greenhills although agents say they are not releasing any information on the selling price.
Agents say 75 per cent of the farm is considered arable and cropping choices include barley, oats, wheat, canola, beans or lupins.
Greenhills is held across 10 titles and is divided into 29 paddocks, each with a dam and a stock trough system.
Improvements include a four-stand woolshed, covered sheep race, yards and loading race, steel cattle yards plus two grain sheds, a machinery shed with workshop and a high clearance hayshed.
The property is located 14km from Stawell and 34km from Ararat and was also sold by Ray White's agents Max Brown and Jason Hellyer.
Friday's auction of the Hemphill land is at 1pm.
The block fronts the Stawell-Warracknabeal Road about 5km east of Minyip and 30km south-east of Warracknabeal.
Ray White's Max Brown said the auction presents "a real opportunity to secure a well located and productive farm holding".
It has been share farmed for several decades.
Mr Brown said the holding was originally acquired in 1875 while descendants of the vendor's family acquired it in 1934.
For more information contact Mr Brown from Ray White Rural on 0429 854772.
