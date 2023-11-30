The Hindmarsh Shire Council has called out illegal dumping of asbestos through the municipality.
Although asbestos is widely known as a dangerous substance, illegal transport and dumping of asbestos is increasing across Hindmarsh.
Council is responsible for the costly clean up involved in dealing with materials, including asbestos, that have been dumped in public areas, roadsides and on Crown Land.
With the increase in asbestos dumped within our community, Council is diverting significant resources that could otherwise be used on priority community projects to manage this dangerous waste.
"The dumping of waste products within our community has significant effects," said HSC mayor, Brett Ireland.
"Even general household rubbish being illegally dumped is a bad look for visitors to our towns.
"Whilst I appreciate there may be a significant cost in its removal, I urge people to contact council or relative authorities and see whether we can work through a solution."
HSC also reminds the community that it has an important role to play in reporting pollution, environmental hazards and other activities that are potentially harmful to the health of our community and environment.
Help keep the community safe and ensure that Council's resources are used for community projects and infrastructure by disposing of asbestos appropriately and reporting any dump sites to our staff.
For more information on asbestos visit the HSC website.
