The By Five Early Years initiative, by Wimmera health, education and social care professionals, was recognised at the Victorian Early Years Awards.
The locally designed paediatric project won the award for promoting children's health and wellbeing.
By Five received the award for ongoing dedication to supporting rural children in accessing behavioural and developmental paediatricians in a timely manner.
The initiative is a partnership project with the Royal Children's Hospital.
By Five executive, Jo Martin said this is an award for the Wimmera and the RCH.
"Parents were telling us the frustration they experience in not only long wait times, but associated expenses and time off work or away from home when needing to access a specialised Paediatrician," Ms Martin said.
"The fact that families can stay local with their maternal and child health nurse, GP or speech therapist, who they know well and have a telehealth paediatric appointment is so reassuring.
"The professionals themselves have also reported immense professional benefit in being able to support families in this way and build their confidence in managing future challenges."
The initial project trial was funded through the Department of Jobs, Skills, Industry and Regions, along with support from the Wimmera Health Services.
The service is now supported through the By Five initiative, with funding received from the RCH.
"The service receives referrals from all across the Wimmera from St. Arnaud to Kaniva, Warracknabeal to Edenhope and seeing the outcomes for children has been enormously rewarding," said By Five project manager, Cara Miller
"Over 200 children have received timely care, close to home which is such a relief for parents and truly enables children to thrive.
"None of this could have been achieved without the incredible goodwill, passion, and dedication of the local professionals on the ground.
"Their willingness to try something different for the betterment of children in their communities has been humbling.
"They have so much expertise and go above and beyond, and it's really demonstrated to the RCH as well the importance of relational practice, or what we like to call good old fashioned country spirit, you can't measure it."
