Grampians Community Health's 2024 calendar is showing the region through the eyes of local young people.
Students from eight schools across the Grampians and Wimmera regions have contributed drawings to the calendar, showing local landmarks and vistas.
GCH social media content creator Gareth Olver organised the 2024 calendar project and said it involved students creating drawings about their communities and what their communities mean to them.
"We thought it would be a good way for the children to think about where they live and to get to know more about their regions, and we received some amazing pictures," Mr Olver said.
"People like looking at kids' drawings and it was a good way for GCH to get involved with local schools."
The front cover depicts a harvester going through a wheat crop and other images show towns, local landmarks and people coming together as a community.
The free calendar is available at GCH offices in Ararat, Stawell and Horsham.
The schools embraced the challenge. Teachers at Willaura Primary School took children for a walk around the township, pointing out notable buildings and talking about the history of the town.
At Moyston Primary it was tied in with a study topic civics and citizenship.
"All the schools were pleased to be part of it," Mr Olver said.
The primary schools involved are Willaura, Moyston, Concongella, Ararat West, Ararat North, Stawell West, Skene Street Special School Stawell and Horsham 298 Primary.
"We really appreciate the schools getting on board," Mr Olver added.
GCH chief executive, Greg Little, said combining the annual report with a calendar helped GCH to spread health messages to the community across the year.
"Good health is a lifelong journey, our annual report and calendar, created in collaboration with our schools' students, aims to raise awareness about the accessibility and importance of local health support," Mr Little said.
