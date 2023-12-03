Each week, The Wimmera Mail-Times catches up with players of all different sporting codes across the region.
This week, The Mail-Times had a chat with the Homers' under 16's cricketer, Charlie Hopper.
At 14-years-old, Charlie Hopper, is a jack of all trades around the Homers under 16 red team, he's committed to the task whether its bat or ball in his hand.
In his own words, he's done 'a bit of everything'.
The early games in the 2023-24 HCA cricket season have bore varied results for Charlie.
With the willow, Charlie lost his wicket in the season opener for two, but his wicket was unbeaten in rounds two and three.
With the ball, he's taken five wickets, with best figures of 2/20 and 1/9.
Despite his young age, Hopper already has a wealth of cricketing experience under his belt.
"[I've been playing] For a while, since I was pretty young, like six or seven," he said.
Cricket is a family affair for the Hoppers, Charlie says he first got into the game because of a shared passion with his dad.
When asked what cricketing advice has stuck with him, Charlie goes to the basics. "Line and length."
