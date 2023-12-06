Penelope Manserra honoured with Life Governor Award by Grampians Health

Penelope Manserra, deputy Chair and a dedicated member of the Wimmera Health Care Group Foundation, was awarded Grampians Health's Life Governor Award in recognition of her valuable contributions to the health service.
The Life Governor Award aims to highlight the outstanding contribution made by a volunteer, staff member, philanthropist or community member to Grampians Health.
Nominations are assessed on the basis of their impact, reach of their contributions and how they have positively impacted the health service.
Receiving the award, Penelope thanked Grampians Health board for the honour and also acknowledged her fellow directors at the Wimmera Health Care Group Foundation.
"I love the fact that I can help the hospital using my professional skill set while also helping and giving back to the community," she said.
"We are very proud of the contributions the foundation has made to the local campuses of Horsham and Dimboola to help make our local hospital better for all of us and which has also hopefully made the jobs of the staff easier as well."
Penelope, who is a Certified Financial Planner and Partner of Hillross Financial Services, joined the Wimmera Health Care Group Foundation in 2010.
Since then, she has helped build the WHCG Foundation's trust account from $687,000 to an impressive sum of over $2 million.
Penelope was quick to credit that the growth wasn't just her doing but was a group effort and due to the generosity of several donors.
In addition to her financial stewardship, Penelope has also been actively engaged in major fundraising initiatives that have significantly benefited Grampians Health.
Notable among these are the Kannamaroo duck races on the river, an annual event that has consistently raised over $10,000 every year, and the inaugural Master Cook competitions at Horsham Plaza, which raised more than $50,000 for the health service.
"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Penelope for her exceptional contributions and the well deserved recognition as a Life Governor," said Grampians Health chief executive, Dale Fraser.
"Her dedication serves as an inspiration to all, and her impact on the health service and the community at large is admirable."
In addition to her contributions to Grampians Health, Penelope has made a substantial impact in the broader community as well.
She served on the steering committee for the Wimmera Cancer Centre and holds a directorship on the board at SkillInvest.
This year, the Grampians Health Board has also made the decision to acknowledge all staff who achieved forty years of employment with the health service, with a Life Governor award, in recognition of their extraordinary term of service.
In addition to Penelope, 29 staff members were also honoured with the Life Governor award during the annual general meeting.
"A common, unifying trait of an award recipient is the humble way in which they conduct themselves, and as such some staff didn't want to be profiled or attend to receive their award," said Mr Fraser.
"From afar, we thank them for their dedication and pay homage to the countless people they have assisted. The Life Governor award is our recognition of their work, and a celebration of their commitment.
"Our staff members are our biggest assets, and we thank them for their dedication."
