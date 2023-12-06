The Wimmera Mail-Times
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

Penelope Manserra honoured with Life Governor Award by Grampians Health

John Hall
By John Hall
December 6 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Penelope Manserra, deputy Chair and a dedicated member of the Wimmera Health Care Group Foundation, was awarded Grampians Health's Life Governor Award in recognition of her valuable contributions to the health service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.