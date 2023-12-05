The Wimmera Mail-Times
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

Horsham minister sees Christmas on the horizon

By Frank Tuppin, Uniting Church Minister
December 6 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Have you noticed around our district that the jacaranda trees with their beautiful mauve flowers are in bloom?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.