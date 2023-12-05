Horsham minister sees Christmas on the horizon

Have you noticed around our district that the jacaranda trees with their beautiful mauve flowers are in bloom?
This is a sign that my favourite time of year: Christmas is on it's way.
Of course, there are lots of things that we need to do to prepare for Christmas if we celebrate it.
Not least is to prepare our hearts and be ready to acknowledge God's gift to the world in the form of his son, Jesus, born in a stable in far off Palestine many years ago.
At the time an angel announcing the birth of the Christ child to shepherds in the fields said these words: "Glory to God in highest heaven, and peace on earth to those with whom God is pleased." (Luke 2:14 NLT)
We don't have to look very far to discover that there is not much peace in our world in some places today.
It could be that Jesus' message of hope for the world of loving our neighbours- even if they are enemies and forgiving those who hurt us is seen as no longer relevant.
It is far easier to bear a grudge -seek revenge and live by the adage of 'an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth'.
In spite of all the other issues that lead to conflict in parts of our world I am sure that this kind of thinking does little to solve the situation.
A better way comes from accepting God's forgiveness and love and treating others the way that we ourselves would like to be treated. That is what Christmas is all about. Blessings,
