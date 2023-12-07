Eat Play Stay, your new summer tourism magazine

We're excited to bring you the launch edition of Eat Play Stay.
As the name suggests, this is your new guide to some of our favourite places to grab a bite, be entertained and relax for a while during the summer months.
The magazine is conveniently divided into sections that cover the regions ACM calls home in Victoria and a little further north into southern NSW: the Wimmera and Grampians, Bendigo, Ballarat, South West Victoria, North East Victoria and the Riverina.
Eat Play Stay is available at Visitor Information Centres, tourism hot spots and the Wimmera Mail Times newsroom (while stocks last). You can also read the magazine here.
The Wimmera and Grampians regions are renowned for breathtaking scenery, with towering mountains, native bushland and refreshing watering holes all providing magical moments, and places to hike, climb and thrill seek.
It's not just about Insta-worthy vistas however, with this massive slice of Victoria also being home to wonderful wine and fabulous food. Don't forget to check out the country towns that pepper this region, full of both community-minded and tourism based surprises, all while dishing out country hospitality at its best.
Whether you're visiting a new or treasured town during the summer holidays, or enjoying being a tourist in your own backyard, take this copy of Eat Play Stay with you to discover some of the best bits within these regions.
Be sure to check out the final page of each section, where ACM staff share their personal tips on where to eat, play and stay.
Also don't forget to check out the new Instagram page (eatplaystay_acm) and tag your holiday travels to the places mentioned in this edition with #eatstayplay_acm.
Happy travelling!
