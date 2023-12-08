The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

How Adelle's baking sparks a town's hunger to make a 'great' impact

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
December 8 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHIPPING up trays of slices and yo-yo biscuits have changed teenager Adelle's mindset on life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.