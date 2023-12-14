What's on across the Wimmera and Grampians this month and beyond?

Stawell
Friday, December 15
The Stawell Community Carols will take place at the Stawell Entertainment Centre from 6pm. Featuring performances by the Stawell Brass Band, Vanuatu singers, SPACi, Stawell Secondary College and St Patrick's catholic school. Come down for a bumper community night.
Beaufort
Friday, December 15
Head down to Beaufort for the Christmas Twilight Market as part of #beaufortbytwilight in conjunction with Pyrenees Shire Council, Business For Beaufort, Beaufort Municipal Band and Beaufort Community House and Learning Centre. Held at the Beaufort Town Markets from 5-8pm.
Horsham
Saturday, December 16
The Horsham Rural City Council is hosting another relaxed afternoon with plenty of local food and drink, including Mrs Bakers Gin House, Voddy and Vacay Cocktails, and Rightbank Brewing Society. Head down to the Riverfront from 2-6pm.
Pomonal
Saturday, December 16
Wild Misty Mountain is celebrating its reopening with a night of food, drink and live music featuring Beatroute and the Nang Nangs. Celebrations kick off from 8pm at 3148 Ararat-Halls Gap Road, Pomonal.
Jung
Saturday, December 16
Held at the Jung Recreation Reserve, the Jung Christmas Market kicks off from 9am.
Ararat
Saturday, December 16
Head to Montara Wines for the ultimate Christmas wine down. Featuring Parso and friends, come for a day of great music and Christmas vibes, while raising money for a cause. All proceeds from tickets sales will go to the Harrison family.
Horsham
Sunday, December 17
Bumper crowds are expected at the 2023 Horsham Santa Day races this Sunday. A more relaxed, more fun day of racing, enjoy Christmas with the up-close racing action. There is plenty for everyone, live music, kids ninja warrior circuit, facepainting and more.
Stawell
January 5
The 2024 Halls Gap Cup comes to Stawell for a day of racing, fun and entertainment at the foot of the Grampians. Whether you are looking for country casual or a catered experience, there are packages to suit everybody.
Ballarat
January 6
Get ready for an electrifying night of Wild West thrills at the Ballarat Rodeo, taking place at the iconic Kryal Castle. Get ready to witness daring cowboys and cowgirls test their mettle as they ride, rope, and wrestle the fiercest bucking broncos and bulls in an adrenaline-pumping showdown of grit and determination. Tickets from $19.90. More info here: www.kryalcastle.com.au.
