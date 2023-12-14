What's on across the Wimmera and Grampians this month and beyond?

Get ready for an electrifying night of Wild West thrills at the Ballarat Rodeo, taking place at the iconic Kryal Castle. Get ready to witness daring cowboys and cowgirls test their mettle as they ride, rope, and wrestle the fiercest bucking broncos and bulls in an adrenaline-pumping showdown of grit and determination. Tickets from $19.90. More info here: www.kryalcastle.com.au.