Pipe dream a reality: how the Wimmera & Mallee got its water supply

In 1980 Horsham Water Trust installed 4000 water meters at a cost of $196,000. For the first time residents of Horsham were paying only for the water they used instead of a flat service rate.

The committee was the forerunner of a later group of dedicated pipeline supporters representing the Wimmera-Mallee Municipal Pipeline Committee, which in an attempt to gain funding made a well-publicised 'run to Canberra' in August, 1983. The 1600km round trip resulted in a brief meeting with the Minister for Resources and Energy, Senator Walsh. Initially unsuccessful, the five representatives demonstrated the length to which the Wimmera-Mallee people were prepared to go in an effort to not only improve the efficiency of the existing open channel water supply system.