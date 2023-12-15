Pipe dream a reality: how the Wimmera & Mallee got its water supply

As The Wimmera Mail-Times celebrates 150 years of publishing, we're looking back at some of the biggest stories in the region.
WATER has dominated headlines in The Wimmera Mail-Times since its inception.
The issue also featured heavily in its predecessors, The Horsham Times and The West Wimmera Mail, dating back to the 1800s.
The prominence of water in the local media, today and in the past, reflects its significance as the region's lifeblood.
The importance of this precious resource prompted individuals in the community to rally for piping as an alternative to a wasteful channel system.
In The Wimmera Mail-Times' 50th anniversary special, former Mail-Times editor Maurice Lawson said the issue of piping the Wimmera-Mallee water supply was first raised at a meeting in Patchewollock in 1928.
He said the Mail-Times fought 'tooth and nail' for piping. He was more determined to see the project come to fruition after State Rivers and Water Supply Commission engineer Claude Evans said: ''The Wimmera-Mallee will never be piped. It would cost too much.''
''It was a thrill to see the first stage of the project, the Northern Mallee Piping Project, completed by 2000, in 10 stages at a cost of $52 million," Mr Lawson said.
"Too costly? Ask any Mallee farmer today whether he or his wife would return to the old channel system.''
The Northern Mallee Piping Project started piping the entire Wimmera-Mallee supply, fed from the Grampians.
Mr Lawson said the project's success sparked optimism about piping throughout the district.
''Well I remember Cr Darryl Argall of Kiata addressing a meeting of community leaders to celebrate the Northern Mallee Piping Project saying: 'What's to stop us now piping the whole Wimmera-Mallee?'," he said.
"That marked the start of the second stage.''
Mr Lawson said community pressure on Canberra and the Victorian Government eventually resulted in a commitment to pipe the rest of the system.
''It was the end of a dream which started at a meeting in Patchewollock in 1928,'' he said.
