The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

A look back at 2023: Kathy shares her inspiriting cancer journey

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
December 26 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kathy's story was one of our most memorable stories in 2023 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer after a routine breast screening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.