Bicycle and Shared Path Infrastructure Plan ready for public consultation

The Horsham Community may soon be free-wheeling if the Horsham Rural City Council 2023 draft Horsham Bicycle and Shared Path Infrastructure Plan is accepted at the Community Consultation level.
Members were presented with the draft at the December meeting and asked to recommend that it be released for public engagement at the December council meeting.
Council will seek public input on the proposed infrastructure plan for improved cycling options in Horsham.
The council agenda showed that despite the development of the 2012 Municipal Bicycle and Shared Paths Plan and an annual budget allocation of approximately $100,000 for cycling infrastructure, cycling activity in Horsham is low and declining.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Census data revealed that in 2006, 174 people cycled to work on Census day, with the number reducing in 2011 to 121 and further reducing in 2021 to 94.
The current bicycle and shared path infrastructure does not reflect Autsroads principles developed to protect people from cars and could be a contributing factor in the low numbers cycling throughout Horsham and Haven area, the report said.
The recent audit revealed opportunities to create a connected network in Horsham, reflecting the road hierarchy and opportunities to improve the provision of safe cycling options.
During discussion time, Cr Ian Ross said he supported the draft but believed trucks needed to be taken out of the CAD for safety, and until that happened, many would be reluctant to ride throughout the city.
"I support the draft going to public consultation, and with that in mind, a streamlined version may result," he said.
Cr David Bowe supported the draft but agreed that safety should be a priority, and a realignment may result.
Cr Les Power agreed the Horsham Bicycle and Shared Path was a fantastic project, and a recommendation for public consultation was the right thing to do.
However, he agreed with Cr Ross, that trucks caused a safety issue.
"I agree with Cr Ross about the safety aspect of the trucks in town, but there is also danger from some of the four-wheel drivers.
"Our roads are not wide enough, and the damage to many of our streets makes them unsafe.
"I think the plan is good, but it will be better when it comes back from community consultation," he said.
The 2023 Plan embeds national safety expectations, provides a prioritised infrastructure plan and a prioritisation tool for the implementation of future works.
Safe System Solutions was engaged to assist with developing the 2023 Horsham Bicycle and Shared Path Infrastructure Plan.
A Community Reference Group (CRG) provided input into developing the 2023 Plan.
Existing cycling and shared paths were assessed against AustRoads Safe System principles.
The recommendation to release the draft was carried unanimously.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.