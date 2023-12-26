Nurses and Nursing: History of Nursing Practice in Horsham (Part two)

Lorna Hoffmann wrote in her memoir, "Prior to penicillin, pneumonia was almost always fatal. I was on duty when a young man was admitted with it. He, his bed and all surrounding furniture shook violently as his body temperature rose then fell erratically and dangerously. The senior staff worked frantically to maintain his temperature within normal limits to prevent brain damage and/or total collapse. Senior nurses cold sponged and fanned him or packed him with warm blankets and hot water bags according to his needs. The patient alternately shivered violently or sweated profusely. As a junior nurse I raced to keep up the supply of cold water for sponging and warm blankets and hot water bags".