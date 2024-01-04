Former WWE star Mickie James on the change she is bringing to the country

"You talk about Trish [Stratus], you talk about Lita, you talk about Jazz, they were incredible wrestlers - still are - but it didn't have the same level of respect as it does now for women's wrestling where people can look at a women's match as the main event on the card and they don't blink twice, they don't bat an eye, because absolutely, they're the biggest stars on the night or they have the best story going in.

