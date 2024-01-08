Harvest Days 2024 will celebrate a past-era machinery at annual event

Harvesting methods from a bygone era will be on show at the Quambatook Heritage Working Machinery Association's annual Harvest Days Weekend at the end of the month.
A collection of tractors and harvesting machinery spanning decades will be demonstrated in a heritage crop of wheat grown primarily for the 2024 event at the Harvest Days site in Meering Road Quambatook on January. 27 and 28.
A vintage tractor-pull will be held at 4.00pm on Saturday, and Sunday's events will start at 8.00am with a complimentary breakfast.
Several new machinery items will be demonstrated, including the addition of a recent gift of a Case tractor.
The Kelly Brothers of Quambatook donated the UTS Twin City LA Cade tractor last year, and members have been busy restoring it for the event.
The restoration project has been a focus of the QHWMA members in time for the club's annual event.
Manufactured by J.I. Case, the LA model was produced in the US state of Wisconsin between 1940 and 1953.
When the club received the tractor, the petrol engine was 'stuck' and couldn't be moved because condensation had caused some rust in the cylinders, and two pistons were also stuck.
Club member Ian 'Darby' Munro oversaw the project and, after removing the engine's head, could knock the offending pistons down and then up until free, and the motor would turn over.
Mr Munro said, "I had two attempts at freeing the pistons; after the first go, we towed it around, but it was still stuck. After we freed up the second one, the tractor started on the starter motor."
The tractor's radiator has been cleaned out, the sump cleared of sludge and replaced with new oil, and the only remaining jobs are to send the water pump away to be repaired and to fabricate support (which is missing) for the seat.
The Case project club members have also been working to repair the unloading auger on a Horwood Bagshaw header.
The header, purchased at Tom Pilkington's clearing sale, was used last year to harvest a box full of wheat, but when it came to augering out the grain, the unloading auger wouldn't turn, and it was found that the bevel gears were stripped.
New gears have proved challenging to source, but not to be beaten, the skilled members found they could adapt parts from a Rodda side-trailer auger.
In addition to the newly restored items, an extensive machinery collection will be displayed at the annual Harvest Day weekend.
The event is fully catered, including a roast meal on Saturday evening.
Community members can enter their cars, trucks, tractors, and stationary engines.
Further information is available by ringing Doug on 0427 346634 or Ian on 0427 571381.
