Former Burras' premiership player departs for junior club in Hume League

Minyip Murtoa premiership player Will Holmes will not return to the club in 2024.
After completing his studies at Longerenong College, Holmes returned to junior club Holbrook in the Hume League.
It was a successful two years in the Wimmera League for the 24-year-old midfielder.
Holmes played 35 games in the blue, black and white and kicked 17 goals.
In the Burras' 2022 senior premiership, Holmes was named the Binns Medallist as the best on ground in the grand final.
He was also runner-up in the club's 2023 best and fairest.
Holmes recently relocated back to the family farm at Holbrook and said the chance to play in a flag with his close mates was the motivating factor to re-join his home club.
"I can't wait to be back with the boys and Holbrook is where I grew up and have played most of my football," Holmes said.
"It was disappointing to miss out on the past two Hume league grand finals but I was lucky enough to win a flag with Minyip Murtoa since I've been away.
"But that's the motivation for me coming back to Holbrook... to try and win another flag with the boys."
Holmes felt he would return to the Hume league as a better player after two years experience in the Wimmera competition which is regarded as a higher standard.
"It was certainly a step-up in standard and I think it's the eighth or ninth strongest competition in country Victoria," he said.
"So it's a great standard.
"I certainly feel that I'm returning to Holbrook as a better player and am only 24 and still have my best footy ahead of me.
"I think the extra knowledge and experience that I have got under the belt now is the biggest difference from when I previously played in the Hume league.
"That is probably the different dynamic that I have now."
