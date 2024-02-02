The Wimmera Mail-Times
Quambatook Harvest Day celebrating amazing machines and friendly rivalry

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated February 6 2024 - 9:59am, first published February 3 2024 - 10:00am
A dedicated group of Heritage Machinery Lovers who restore vintage farm machinery got together again this year on the weekend of January 28 for their annual Harvest Day and Thanksgiving Service at Quambatook, featuring demonstrations and static displays of farm machinery and stationary engines.

