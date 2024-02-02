Quambatook Harvest Day celebrating amazing machines and friendly rivalry

A dedicated group of Heritage Machinery Lovers who restore vintage farm machinery got together again this year on the weekend of January 28 for their annual Harvest Day and Thanksgiving Service at Quambatook, featuring demonstrations and static displays of farm machinery and stationary engines.
Doug Carroll, president of the Quambatook Heritage Association, said organisers were delighted with the crowd of over 500 people who came through the gate.
"The weather was great, and we got the headers out and stripped the five-acre paddock in a demonstration of some vintage machinery," he said.
The two-day event celebrates farm machinery through the decades.
Some of these are put to the test in the tractor pull.
"We also had an assortment of operating ploughs, and we put them to good use by fallowing the area so the land can recover and store organic matter while retaining moisture and disrupting pest life cycles," he said.
Regarding prizes, Mr Carroll said, "We don't play for sheep stations; the event is more about getting together and enjoying some friendly rivalry.
"If they're lucky [the winners}, I might catch up with them and give them a ceramic cup with the club logo, but that's all we do for the winners," he said.
A few willing participants put their bag-sewing skills to the test.
The needles used to sew bags of grain closed before bulk handling was introduced consisted of a 10 to 12 cm slightly curved metal needle and a skein of strong thread.
The stitching had to be close enough, approximately 23 or 24 stitches per bag, so the grain did not escape when loading and unloading the bags.
Each bag was completed at each end with what was known as an ear to grab hold of during handling.
On a serious note, Mr Carroll said the event is essential in many ways,
"We have a lot of fun at this event, but farming can be a bit isolating, and this event brings everyone together; it is an opportunity to catch up, talk, share challenges and good times, and form new friendships. It's important to look after each other," he said.
"Yeah, Mate, that's an important part of the event," he said.
Mr. Carrol thanked "the boys from Rochester," who brought six tractors to the event for the tractor pull, and the team from Nhill, who spent five days setting up the site.
A big thank you to those who came through the gate: the caterers, the exhibitors, the Quambatook Tractor Pull Association for conducting the tractor pull, and the Ballan team for their displays.
The Quambatook Co-operating Church conducted the Harvest Thanksgiving Service on Sunday morning.
Mr Carroll said the roast dinner provided on Saturday evening was a credit to the ladies and gents who catered.
"It was great Saturday night, but the leftovers on Sunday were even better," he said.
Lastly, thank you to our volunteers and committee members who put on a wonderful day.
