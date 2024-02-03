Wimmera farmers, firefighters urge roadside burning to tackle pest invasion

Wimmera farmers and firefighters are calling on the local government to allow roadside burning ahead of the fire danger period ending, to help control multiplying pest populations.
Wyndham Vale Fire Brigade captain and farmer Steve Pilgrim said farmers had approached their local council with a submission to consider roadside burning against white snails before the fire danger period ends.
Mr Pilgrim said he used bait, rolling and planned burns outside of fire danger periods to help control the Cernuella spp, or common white snails population.
"It's just another tool in the toolbox," he said.
Mr Pilgrim said the roadside burning exercise was simple and regularly carried out by the local fire brigades.
"You just have to hit them with everything you've got," he said.
He said he had found the snails, which prefer limestone soils due to the calcium content, in high numbers next to his paddocks backing onto limestone roads.
The Hindmarsh Shire Council used limestone for its roads for flood recovery more than 10 years ago.
The council said it had received a submission to consider as part of their council action plan.
"Council understands that white snails are causing issues for farmers in the region," the council said.
"And also has an understanding that white snails are not on the approved list of pest, plants and weeds that can be treated."
The council said it had advocated for changes to weeds and pests funding.
The Hindmarsh shire fire restrictions ended on April 11 in 2023, two weeks before farmers began their sowing programs.
Mr Pilgrim said the current fire danger period dates caused difficult conditions for farmers to prepare paddocks and remove pests before sowing.
"We've got a short window where they might be forcing us to burn on days where we shouldn't be burning," he said.
"We want to do things right and do them safely."
