The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Wimmera farmers, firefighters urge roadside burning to tackle pest invasion

By Rachel Simmonds
February 4 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve and Ben Pilgrim, Nhill, are calling on their local council to allow roadside burns to help control white snail population. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Steve and Ben Pilgrim, Nhill, are calling on their local council to allow roadside burns to help control white snail population. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

Wimmera farmers and firefighters are calling on the local government to allow roadside burning ahead of the fire danger period ending, to help control multiplying pest populations.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.