The Wimmera Mail-Timessport
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Perfect send-off looms for Hornets 150-game veteran in CBL grand final

John Hall
By John Hall
February 9 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Damien Skurrie has his eyes on the perfect story-book ending to his time on court with the Horsham Hornets.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.