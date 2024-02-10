Sense of 'community' at Horsham Lawn Tennis a boon for Steph Runciman

Each week, The Wimmera Mail-Times catches up with players of all different sporting codes across the region.
This week, the Mail-Times had a chat with the Horsham Lawn's Steph Runciman.
Since her return to the Horsham Lawn Tennis Club in 2022, Steph Runciman has enjoyed nothing more than getting out on a Saturday afternoon and having a hit.
Growing up in Kerang, the 26-year-old initially settled in Horsham in 2020 before her return two years later.
"It's a really nice sense of community here. I just love coming here every Saturday and playing with everyone," Runciman said.
"This is my first proper season back playing in a competition in 10-15 years."
Runciman credited her partner Mitch and friends Hailey and Courtney for the enjoyment since she re-joined.
Playing in Lawn's A Grade team, they find themselves in second place on the ladder with three rounds remaining.
Horsham Lawn Bardell will face Drung South, have a bye, and then finish the regular season with third-placed St Michael's Red.
"I've really enjoyed it," she said.
Her consistency is the main element that Runiciman has worked on since returning to competitive play.
"I've enjoyed just playing a bit more consistent, which is something I've improved on," she said.
"I've been trying to work on my serve, which has been interesting. But I'm mainly just getting out each week and improving."
Rucimen's body has let her know about what it's like to be back.
She has balanced the back end of the tennis with pre-season netball training training with district league club Pimpinio.
"I'm extra sore because I have tennis, and then I have netball on top. So, it's a different set of muscles."
