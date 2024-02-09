Daughter worried sick after learning of stabbing | A mum's world

Bun-bun-the-middle-one literally worried herself sick last week, and unable to find a doctor's appointment anywhere around town, we made use of our incredible hospital system to put our minds at ease - thank you Horsham, Victoria, Australia!
A stomach-ache that was next level came on suddenly, moved around and plagued my nineteen-year-old day and night and day and night and day and night until the very next day we went up to the Emergency Department fearing something might pop.
The pain didn't seem extreme enough to be kidneys, didn't escalate fast enough to be appendix or in the right location to be ovaries - so we were stumped. Lower back spasm might be referring pain?
Having consulted Nurse-on-call and made a late-night visit to a city hospital, my middle daughter didn't have the stamina to wait more than a couple of hours after her vitals were checked. Coming home to mum was the next best option, so I could observe before hitting the panic button and heading to the hospital for six hours of quality time to find answers.
Yasinta cooks breakfast twice a week at two men's community housing projects. She's been at it for a few months now, and just when she was getting pretty good at 'sunny side up', one of her breakfast eating clients killed another of her diners. Shocking.
There was an ugly stabbing murder in the house, however Miss 19 went from blissfully sunbathing in bikinis by the pool, back to brekky duty, without ever checking her emails, and so she missed the whole thing - only wondering momentarily why a couple of seats were empty at the table when she served up the morning meal.
A couple of days before returning to the scene of the crime again to throw the bacon in the pan, my teenager's blessed ignorance was remedied when she finally checked her messages.
Understandably, she struggled to come to terms with her new reality - as did her parents.
In hindsight, I should have known immediately that the anxiety, worry and nervousness about returning to work at that site, would be enough to inflame the lining of my teenager's stomach through stress. I didn't know gastritis existed before last week and I'm not a fan.
She's on the mend now.
