Horsham City Netball Association at risk of recess, lacking volunteers

The Horsham City Netball Association is at risk of going into recess if it is unable to fill its committee roles ahead of the 2024 winter sports season.
The organisation met on Wednesday, February 7 for an annual general meeting where it found only two members to volunteer for committee roles.
"Unfortunately we did not acquire enough executive and general committee members at our AGM," read a statement released by HCNA to their Facebook page.
"If this remains the case, then the association has no choice but to go into recess."
With over 180 kids involved in the organisation's 2023 competitions, HCNA secretary, Casey Farr said " it's definitely something that we really want to keep continuing."
"I know a lot of local clubs have reached out to me saying that we need it to keep going to help develop these kids and keep kids playing sport," she said.
"There's obviously a lot of kids out there that want to play netball, so if this doesn't go ahead, what are those kids going to do this season."
Many of the kids involved in HCNA competitions are members of local football and netball clubs that have too many juniors to put them all on the court in the Horsham District or Wimmera Football Netball Leagues.
HCNA also attracts member not connected with local clubs but want to give netball a go.
Ms Farr said the club is hopeful delegation of little jobs might lessen the commitment of volunteers needed and encourage more members to help out.
"There's currently two of us that are on the committee for the Horsham City Netball Association, but it's just too big a job to do on our own," she said.
"What we're going to try and do is hopefully delegate little jobs, and it might make a bit more appealing for people to come on board.
"If it's just one little job, that 10 People can do, it lightens the load a lot, and it probably makes it a bit more appealing If it's not the whole role of Secretary."
HCNA is holding a special general meeting on Sunday, February 18, where it hopes to find more help.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.