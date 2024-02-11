Horsham man pedals for sick kids, raising funds for Ronald McDonald Houses

No one knows the value of the Ronald McDonald Houses better than Horsham's Justin Amor. When he was eight years old, he was diagnosed with leukemia. For Justin and his family, one of these Houses became a home away from home while he received treatment for this life-changing diagnosis.
When the call went out for entries in this year's Ronald McDonald House Ride for Sick Kids fundraiser, Justin didn't hesitate.
Hero Rider Justin Amor and his team of ten, which included siblings, siblings-in-law, nieces, and nephews, rode a fantastic 231 kilometers without travelling an inch.
Ride for Sick Kids is the initiative of Ronald McDonald House Charities Victoria and Tasmania,
The ride on Saturday, February 3, had a target of $120,000, which would provide 750 nights of accommodation at a Ronald McDonald House.
Initial counting indicates the target will be met.
Forty teams of ten were challenged to ride stationary bikes on a rooftop overlooking the Victorian coastline at St Kilda for a continuous 10 hours.
"I wish everyone who has ever used or been connected with Ronald McDonald Houses in any way could have seen the spirit and the support of everyone there and know how many people are involved in supporting this amazing cause," he said.
Mr Amor said when he was diagnosed at eight years of age, he was probably protected from some of the more serious conversations about his diagnosis and treatment plan, but he remembered clearly the events surrounding it.
Most of all, he recalled the vital part the Ronald McDonald House played in his family's life at the time.
"It became our home away from home. When I was in the hospital, Mum and Dad and my siblings could be just across the road from the Royal Children's Hospital, and they were with other people who were in similar situations, so they were not alone in this difficult situation."
Mr Amor's diagnosis was just over thirty years ago, so mobile phones and the internet had not exploded onto the scene as they have now, but there were phones connected directly to the wards from the House, so there was immediate 24-hour contact available between child and family.
"Such a service meant that a parent or parents could be on call and go across to the hospital at a minute's notice if the child was ill, frightened, or lonely," he said.
"As well as the House, other organisations have come on board to help.
"Everything, no matter how small, can help in that situation; whether it be someone to make a coffee, a meal, or someone to talk to, it all helps."
"I'll always be grateful for the Ronald McDonald House and staff and what it meant to me and my family," he said.
Mr Amor was eight when he began treatment for Leukemia. Treatment lasted two years.
Frequent testing was part of life, and all seemed to be going well, but after 18 months, he relapsed.
So, at ten years old, he began another series of tests and treatments.
"Doctors said the next step was a bone marrow transplant, and that was a steep learning curve," he said.
"I was fortunate I had two matches; my sister and a brother were compatible.
Mr Amor's sister, Gerlinder Amor, became his donor.
"It was a very painful experience for her, " he said
During this time, he had radiotherapy to prepare his body to accept her bone marrow.
This was followed by ten months of isolation due to his compromised immunity, and for a 13-year-old, that was challenging, he said.
"It wasn't much fun for anyone.
"My parents couldn't have visitors, my siblings couldn't have friends over, and I couldn't go to school.
"It wasn't easy, but there were times when you were or have been in the Ronald McDonald house that you realised perhaps you were lucky because others were going through worse.
"There was no online learning, so teachers would come to the house and teach me through the glass sliding doors," he said.
"For that and so many other reasons, I always intended to return to Horsham after my university studies to give back to a community that was there for us at that difficult time," he said.
Mr Amor lives in Horsham with his wife Louise and sons Charlie, 8, and Thomas, 4.
He is the Mental Health Practitioner at Horsham College.
RMHC Victoria and Tasmania have four Houses: three Family Rooms and a Learning Program.
RMHC currently has 18 Houses throughout Australia, accommodating more than 12,000 families annually.
These houses provide much-needed respite for parents caring for a seriously ill child and a friendly space to spend time together, keeping families together.
CEO for RMHC Victoria and Tasmania , Peter Bishop, said, "In 13 years, the RFSK riders have cycled their way to raising more than $3.5 million for RMHC in Victoria and Tasmania, enough funds to provide 22,000 nights of accommodation for families. Every contribution helps and makes a difference."
