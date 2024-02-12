Hindmarsh Shire Council community action plan adopted at February meeting

At the Hindmarsh Shire council meeting on Wednesday, February 7, the council resolved to adopt the community action plan, 2024-2028.
The plan was developed through a consultation process between Hindmarsh Shire Council and the communities of Dimboola, Jeparit, Nhill and Rainbow during March and April 2023.
The plan was also subject to a further consultation process through December and January.
Cr Melanie Albrecht raised her concern that the report received no community submissions.
"In recent plans we've got good community submissions," Cr Albrecht said.
Cr Albrecht noted that the timing of the second consultation period, around harvest and the holidays, may be part of the reason no community submissions were received.
"This is a four-year plan, it is the most important document I'd argue we have as a council," said Cr Albrecht.
HSC acting chief executive, Monica Revell noted that everything brought up in community consultation sessions has been incorporated in the plan, which she says may have led to fewer submissions of feedback.
Additionally at the meeting, council adopted its economic development strategy 2024-28.
Council also endorsed the draft community engagement policy for community consultation for the period 8 February 2024 to 22 February 2024.
Also at the meeting, mayor Brett Ireland affirmed the council's commitment to inclusivity.
At the February meeting, the council received an email from local community member, Kevin Hedt, calling for only the Australian flag to be flown over council offices.
In response, Cr Ireland said "Our council supports our flags of different cultures and groups."
"We also support a pride committee within out shire," he said,
"Modern society is an ever changing space and our council tries to embrace diversity."
The council also noted the second quarter financial report of the 2023/24 financial year which ended on December 31.
HSC acting chief executive Monica Revell presented the report at the council meeting.
Ms Revell stated that this report shows no areas needing immediate action from council, while rate debtors, sundry debtors, infringement debtors and capital works expenditure requires active monitoring.
The report indicates that the council's total income in the six months leading up to December 31 was $16.5 million and total expenses was $10.1 million.
HSC also resolved to extend its current road maintenance contract with the Department of Transport and Planning.
The previous contract expired on December 31, 2023, while the new contract will remain in effect until June 30, 2024.
The council's chief executive was authorised to negotiate, execute and deliver the contract.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.