The Wimmera Mail-Times
The Wimmera Mail-Times' complete view of property
Home/Photos and Video

They're off and racing, the TM Murray Slattery Willaura Cup this Sunday

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
February 9 2024 - 4:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The T.M. Murray Slattery Willaura Cup race meeting will be run this Sunday, February 11, at the Ararat Racecourse.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.